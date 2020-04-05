|
|
EILEEN BRUDIE SEYMOUR
April 4, 1928 - February 16, 2020
Eileen Brudie Seymour passed away on
February 16, 2020, at the age of 91 at
The Villages on MacArthur in Irving, Texas,
after an ongoing struggle with Alzheimer's
disease. Eileen moved to independent housing at Good Samaritan at Lake Forest Village in Denton in 2010 with her husband John Andrews Seymour, who passed away in April of 2014. She spent seven years in Denton attending Southmont Baptist Church and enjoying the community before moving to Acadia Assisted Living in Dallas in October of 2017.
Eileen was a homemaker who was born in North Hempstead, New York, on April 4, 1928, to Margaret and Thomas Brudie. She married John Seymour in 1954 on Long Island, NY. John worked as a computer programmer for Sylvania and later for IBM.
Eileen and John became committed Christians at the Billy Graham Crusade in Madison Square Garden in May of 1957. At that time, Eileen was eight months pregnant. Following the birth of daughters Barbara and Janet, the couple moved to Needham, Massachusetts, where the family lived for 18 years while having added a son, David, in 1961. The family then spent 11 years in Rochester, Minnesota (or Minne-"snow"- ta as Eileen called it), followed by 23 years in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania (or "Dulls-berg") before permanently retiring to Good Samaritan in Denton.
Eileen and John loved to travel. They drove through 27 states in 1972. They later went all over Europe and attending the famous Oberammergau passion play twice. They visited the Hawaiian and Bermuda islands several times. While living in Pennsylvania, Eileen enjoyed volunteering for various organizations, including the Capital Area Crisis Pregnancy Center, the Ten Thousand Villages store, and the Gideon's Auxiliary while in Pennsylvania.
Eileen is survived by her daughter Barbara Woodring Brown of Farmers Branch, her daughter Janet Seymour of San Juan Capistrano, California, and her son David Seymour of Astoria, New York, as well as six grandchildren and eight (soon to be nine) great-grandchildren.
Services will be held, pending social restrictions, at Mead Chapel in the main building at Good Samaritan Lake Forest Village, 3901 Montecito Drive, Denton, TX, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 3:00 pm, with a reception and optional visit to Roselawn Memorial Park, following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International or Samaritans Purse in her memory.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020