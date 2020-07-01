Elaine Austin AndersonElaine Austin Anderson, 87 of Denton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 27, 2020.Elaine was Born on March 3rd, 1933 in Dallas, Texas to Ernest and Clara Austin. She was blessed with 2 big brothers, Ernest, Jr. and Gene and, a little later, her baby sister Arlene joined the family. She loved being in dance and performed in many shows and recitals. Ballet and Tap were her specialties along with Broadway Show dance numbers. She played the piano, sang in the church choir and played softball in the summers. The Austin family was very involved in the Brooklyn Avenue United Methodist Church as it was just across the street and down a few houses. Elaine graduated from Sunset High School in Oak Cliff and then attended classes at SMU.She met the true love of her life, Hershel Anderson, at her church in Oak Cliff where his father, Roy Anderson, was serving as Pastor. Hershel and Elaine were married on September 19th, 1953 at the Brooklyn Avenue church and the two were married 57 years until Hershel died in 2010. Elaine continued her education at the University of North Texas, earning a degree in Sociology, and began her family.In the early years, the couple lived in Denton, Dallas, Austin, and Champaign, Illinois as Hershel pursued his education. Elaine had three children, Rebecca, Roy and Elizabeth. In 1971, the family moved to their farm located northwest of Pilot Point where they lived for several years. In addition to being a mom, Elaine did bookkeeping and tax return preparation for a few clients Hershel had in addition to his teaching duties. Elaine also typed and proofed the manuscripts for several textbooks Hershel co-authored on accounting and income taxes.The couple retired to Ruidoso, NM in 1988 and soon founded Serendip Orchard with more than 600 cherry trees and 15 acres of irrigated raspberries. They also became beekeepers and produced honey as well as delicious berries, jams and jellies. They were both recognized as the New Mexico Farmers of the Year for their efforts and were featured in several magazine articles. Later in retirement, they became quite involved in building a school and residential facilities in Santa Elena, Mexico, just west of Creel. Elaine spent hours collecting books, coats and shoes for the local school children. They both spent several weeks each year at the school, building, painting and planting food crops for the school.Elaine loved to travel and their trips included many adventures in Mexico, South America and Europe. Elaine loved museums and historic sites. Elaine and Hershel were avid horseracing fans and visited racetracks as often as they could. Elaine loved to "handicap" the races and spent hours before each race day studying the Racing Forms. Somehow her horses always did better than Hershel's, something he would deny to this day. Elaine also loved the Texas Rangers and her lifetime favorite player was Elvis Andrus.Elaine is survived by her sister Arlene, two children, Beth and Roy, nine grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She also was blessed by more than a dozen nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. We are certain she was met in Heaven by her daughter Becky and grandchildren Noah, Elaine and Cal. Hershel would have been there, but he was saving her a favorite spot leaning on the rail at the Heavenly Mile, where all the best thoroughbreds run daily.The family will be in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors for a come and go visitation on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.