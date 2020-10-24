1/1
Elaine Kay (George) Polley
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Elaine Kay (George) Polley

Elaine Kay (George) Polley 60 of Monroe, Georgia formerly of Sanger Texas passed away on Sunday October 18,2020 at her home. Elaine was born on January 3,1960 in Dallas,Texas. She is the daughter of Dwayne and Margie Ann (Slovak) George. Elaine married James Polley on March 15,1977. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by three daughters Jennifer (Jason) Phinney of Milo, Ia; Julie (Shane) Jindra of Tioga, Tx; and Rebecca (Theotria) Polley of DeSoto, Tx and two sons Ricky(Cindy) Polley of Valley View, TX and Robert (LeAndra) Polley of Sanger, Tx. Two brothers Ricky (Connie) George of Sanger, Tx; and Jack George of Sanger, Tx and one sister Carla Scott of Sanger, Tx. Elaine was also blessed with 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Elaine also enjoyed spending time with her many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Thursday November 5, 2020 at Friendship Church 3813 W University Dr. Denton tx 76207.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Friendship Church
