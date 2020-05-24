|
Elbert Gene Gumfory
Servant of the Lord, Community Leader
Devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather,
uncle and friend
Born May 21, 1939 in Cleburne, Texas Passed May 12, 2020 in Denton, Texas
Gene graduated from Cleburne High School in 1957, went to business school, and worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Dallas. For extra income, he took a second job bagging fries at Griff's Hamburgers. This launched a bright and successful career in the food service industry that produced the first Sonic Drive-in Restaurant east of the Mississippi in 1971 and the first Sonic with in-door dining in 1977. He was a principle partner with the largest Sonic franchise in the country, where he developed many outstanding leaders and partners. Gene owned numerous restaurants throughout his long career, and some say he achieved burger perfection when he personally crafted a menu and founded It's A Burger restaurants in 2016.
Gene always answered your call, and he made a difference in the lives of many people. Deeply spiritual, Gene cultivated the kind of faith that daily looked into his soul and prayed for betterment, sought guidance, and vigilantly tended to a lengthy prayer list. He never said no to a need, and he always found a way to bring faith into the conversation.
Gene was called to be a giver. While he heartily believed "you can't out-give God," observation tells us he tried to! Countless charities, schools, organizations and individuals benefit from the fruits of his business success, which he humbly shared. "It's God's money," he'd say. And more, he quietly gave countless hours teaching and mentoring others in the faith and in business. With his energetic personality, sparkling eyes and distinctive, booming voice, Gene was commanding, persuasive and memorable.
At the age of 70, Gene answered a call to feed the community. We watched in wonder as he launched what became the largest community garden in the US, supplying fresh fruits, vegetables and eggs to individuals and groups in need for the past 10 years. Already a certified Master Gardener, not only did he physically work the fields, he passionately masterminded its complexities and emerging methods, taught gardening, nurtured volunteers and loved telling groups of children "what God could do with a little seed."
On May 12, Gene received another call, to an appointment from which he will not be returning. In our sorrow, we celebrate knowing he anticipated this moment with joy. We like to imagine his new mission takes him to a place where he is teaching, reading, and gardening to his heart's content. And the burgers are prepared "just right." The loss of him is felt far and wide, and we will miss him forever.
Gene is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynn Gumfory, daughter Lauri Goldston and her husband Steve, grandsons Trent Goldston with wife Kelly and daughter Vera, Eric Goldston with son Waylon, granddaughter McKinley Novacek, siblings Joyce Owen, Patsy Hester, David Gumfory, Kim Ross, and a large extended family. He is preceded in death by parents Gene and Nettie Gumfory, sister Jo Nann Harless, and daughter LeAnne Gumfory Novacek.
A memorial service is scheduled for June 9, 2020 at 2 pm in the sanctuary of Denton Bible Church 2300 E University Drive Denton, TX 76209, Senior Pastor Tommy Nelson officiating. Live stream available at http://www.dentonbiblechurch.org/covid/
Knowing Gene, and on his behalf, we ask you to honor him not with flowers, but instead by giving time or funding to The Friends of Shiloh Garden, that it may continue to feed people. Alternatively, give to the charity of your passion.
The family of Gene Gumfory
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from May 24 to June 7, 2020