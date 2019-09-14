|
Elise Dawn Morrow
Elisa Dawn Morrow, 56, of Ponder, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 21, 1963 to Carolyn Morris and Thomas Morrow in Arlington, Texas. Lisa graduated from UT Arlington and worked as an accountant for City Gate Property Group. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ponder. Lisa had two wonderful children, Emily, 18, and Jake, 15.
Visitation is Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Funeral services are Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Both are at the First Baptist Church of Ponder with Rev. Kim Broadstreet officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eakins Cemetery.
Lisa is survived by her daughter, Emily Rose Morrow, son Jacob Glenn Morrow, mother Carolyn Gillespie, father Thomas Morrow and wife Carol, sister Angie Woodall and husband Tim, niece and nephew Caroline and John Woodall and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019