Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Ponder
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ponder
Resources
More Obituaries for Elise Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elise Dawn Morrow


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elise Dawn Morrow Obituary
Elise Dawn Morrow

Elisa Dawn Morrow, 56, of Ponder, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 21, 1963 to Carolyn Morris and Thomas Morrow in Arlington, Texas. Lisa graduated from UT Arlington and worked as an accountant for City Gate Property Group. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ponder. Lisa had two wonderful children, Emily, 18, and Jake, 15.

Visitation is Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Funeral services are Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Both are at the First Baptist Church of Ponder with Rev. Kim Broadstreet officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eakins Cemetery.

Lisa is survived by her daughter, Emily Rose Morrow, son Jacob Glenn Morrow, mother Carolyn Gillespie, father Thomas Morrow and wife Carol, sister Angie Woodall and husband Tim, niece and nephew Caroline and John Woodall and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now