Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Kahle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Bailey (Beth) Kahle


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Bailey (Beth) Kahle Obituary
Beth Bailey Kahle

Beth Bailey Kahle

Elizabeth (Beth) Bailey Kahle of Atlanta, GA, passed away August 16, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents and her husband Keith, Beth is survived by her sister Anne Bailey of Austin, TX, and nephew Stephen Cagle of California.

Beth graduated from Selwyn High School in Denton, TX, and Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA, after which she elected to remain in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. Beth worked for several major corporations in Atlanta during her information technology career of over 40 years, including Anistics, Sales Technologies, BellSouth Mobility, Cingular and AT&T.

We miss Beth greatly - especially her cheerful demeanor, dependability, and thoughtful concern and caring for all who knew her.

The family asks that any tokens of remembrance for Beth be directed to your local animal shelter.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.