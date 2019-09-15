|
|
Beth Bailey Kahle
Beth Bailey Kahle
Elizabeth (Beth) Bailey Kahle of Atlanta, GA, passed away August 16, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents and her husband Keith, Beth is survived by her sister Anne Bailey of Austin, TX, and nephew Stephen Cagle of California.
Beth graduated from Selwyn High School in Denton, TX, and Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA, after which she elected to remain in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. Beth worked for several major corporations in Atlanta during her information technology career of over 40 years, including Anistics, Sales Technologies, BellSouth Mobility, Cingular and AT&T.
We miss Beth greatly - especially her cheerful demeanor, dependability, and thoughtful concern and caring for all who knew her.
The family asks that any tokens of remembrance for Beth be directed to your local animal shelter.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019