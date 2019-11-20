|
Elizabeth (â€œLizâ€)
Roberts Bays
Elizabeth (â€œLizâ€) Roberts Bays went to sleep on November 16, 2019 at the Senior Care Senior of Denton, thus ending a five-year period of physical and dementia problems. Liz was born September 9, 1936 in Naples, Texas to H.D. Roberts and Stella Miller.
The Roberts family moved to Denton in 1936 where Liz attended Denton Public Schools, graduating from Denton High School in 1952, at age 16. She then went to North Texas State College (now UNT) and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education at age 19.
After college, Liz taught the second grade at Lake Shore School Elementary near Annapolis, Maryland while her future husband, Brooks G. (â€œWoodyâ€) Bays finished his studies at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.
Upon his graduation, Liz and Woody (now a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force) returned to Denton and were married on June 30, 1957 in the First Baptist Church, Dr. Leo Armstrong, presiding.
Their first assignment was to Hondo, Texas where Liz taught school until required to retire because of the pending birth of their first son.
Liz and Woody spent the next 28 years serving in the Air Force, with 14 assignments in 7 states, plus Canada and Kuwait. She was the epitome of a service wife, maintaining the home during Woody's many alerts, temporary duties away, and service in Viet Nam and South Korea. She was very active in the Officers' Wives Clubs and acted as an advisor to the younger wives.
Upon Woodys retirement from the Air Force, they returned to Denton, where Liz immediately became active in the Denton Benefit League. She also joined the Historical Association as a docent in the Museum at the Court House Square. Later, she participated in the establishment of the Bayless Selby House and was a docent there as well.
Liz is survived by Woody, their three sons, Brooks Jr., David, and Alex, and four grandchildren, Ashley, John, Adam, and Christina.
A private family service will be held at the DFW Military Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charitable health organization are appreciated.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019