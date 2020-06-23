Rev. Dr. Ella Mae McDonald
1955 - 2020
Rev. Dr. Ella Mae McDonald

Rev. Dr. Ella Mae McDonald

April 11, 1955 - June 17, 2020

Visitation: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 10AM- 4:00PM, Inspiring Body of Christ Church Chapel, 7701 S Westmoreland Rd,, Dallas, TX 75237

Homegoing Celebration: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 11:00AM, Peoples Funeral Home & Chapel, 1122 E. Mulberry St., Denton, TX 76205



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.
