Rev. Dr. Ella Mae McDonald
In Loving Memory
of
Rev. Dr. Ella Mae McDonald
April 11, 1955 - June 17, 2020
Visitation: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 10AM- 4:00PM, Inspiring Body of Christ Church Chapel, 7701 S Westmoreland Rd,, Dallas, TX 75237
Homegoing Celebration: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 11:00AM, Peoples Funeral Home & Chapel, 1122 E. Mulberry St., Denton, TX 76205
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.