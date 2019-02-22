Eloise Bernell Ottinger Hall



Eloise Bernell Ottinger Hall was born September 11, 1923 in Lovelady, TX to Sam and Leona Ottinger.



She was born in her great-great- grandfather's house. She started first grade at a small community school close to Childress, TX. Her mother was her first grade teacher as her parents both taught at this school. Later she attended third grade in Denton.



After moving different places with her family, which now consisted of three sisters, Jean, Sammie, and Annette, she graduated from Mt. Vernon High in 1940.



Upon graduation she attended North Texas State Teachers College in 1941. She transferred to Texas Tech University and after one semester she met the man of her dreams, Robert Hall, who was an Army Air Corps glider pilot. After three weeks they became engaged. Bob was sent to Laurinburg, N.C. in December and in February 1943, she went by train to N.C.. They were married February 6, in Dillon S.C.. Two Highway Patrolmen took them to get married as gasoline was rationed at the time.



They later became the parents of three children, Patricia, Bobby, and Mike. After raising three children she finished her degree at North Texas State College and taught at Jefferson Davis Elementary in Denton for thirteen years, and twelve years at Woodrow Wilson Elementary in Denton where she retired in 1985. During this time, she was a member of Modern Arts of the Woman's Shakespeare Club and Delta Gamma. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Denton.



Preceding Eloise in death were her husband Robert Hall, both parents Sam and Leona Ottinger, sisters Jean Walker and Sammie Megginson.



She is survived by sister Annette Stryk of Houston,TX, daughter Pat Marshall and son-in-law Bud Marshall of Colleyville, TX., sons Bobby Hall and Mike Hall of Denton TX, grandchildren, Ryan Hall of Denton, TX, Russell Hall of Oklahoma City, grandson Brooke Marshall of Little Elm, TX, Melissa Lutz of Chicago , IL and Meegan Miloud of Lakewood, CO, and eight great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Mulkey Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville ,TX and Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Denton,TX with graveside services following at Roselawn Memorial Park. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019