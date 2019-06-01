Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Elsie Ruth Payne


1925 - 2019
Elsie Ruth Payne Obituary
Elsie Ruth Payne

Elsie Ruth Payne, 93, of Denton, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home in Denton.

Mrs. Payne was born on October 13, 1925 in Mustang, TX to William and Nettie (Mack) Harper. She was married to James Charles "J.C." Payne on April 25, 1941 in Denton; he died on October 11, 2004.

Elsie was a lifelong Christian, a loving mother, a devoted wife, and a true friend. Her sweet and gregarious personality endured her to all. Her star shined brightest in her role as mother. Each of her four sons has repeatedly expressed his gratitude for having such a wonderful mother, whose unfailing love guided them through life.

Elsie is survived by her sons, James C. Payne, Jr. of Mesquite and wife Sylvia, Jerry D. Payne of Argyle and wife Dolores, Jody A. Payne of Denton and wife Cecilia, Jeffrey L. Payne of Denton and wife Dannette; sister, Wanda Cozby of Denton; grandchildren, Amy Stroud, Angela Saville, Allissa Payne, Andrea Payne, Brian C. Payne, Eric D. Payne, Ryan L. Payne, Adrianne Cox; great-grandchildren, Tyler C. Payne, Amanda Jo Payne, Ella A. Stroud, Josie Saville, Drake Stroud, Luke Saville.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. Interment will follow at Cooper Creek Cemetery.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 1, 2019
