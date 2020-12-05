1/1
Elsie Strader
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Strader

Elsie Strader, 87, of Justin passed away on November 29, 2020 in Justin. She was born in Childress, Texas to Dexter and Virgie (Ennis) Baker.

Elsie grew up in Denton County, Tx. and attended school in Ponder. She graduated from Ponder High School in 1952. She maintained a life long friendship with Ponder class mates. She married Ed on June 7, 1952. They celebrated nearly 53 years of marriage. Together they have four children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Elsie loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. Elsie loved her siblings, cousins, and extended family. She enjoyed time spent with them. A favorite hobby was working in her wildflower patch ... the bluebonnets were her favorites.

Her grandchildren were the light of her life and they adored her. She especially enjoyed seeing the great grand kids, even though her health was declining.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Henry and her husband, Bobby, Robyn Strader, Sue Strader, son, Tom Strader and his wife, Jan, grandchildren, Brittney Rupert and husband Jason, Shelley Thomas and husband Mikel, Courtney Taylor and husband, Jacob, Sam Strader and wife, Kayce, Ben Strader and wife Victoria, and Zac Strader. Great Grandchildren, Brooke, Luke, Sunny, Dylan, Megan, Tom, Beau and Sophie. Her brother, Dale Baker and wife Carol, sister in law, Della Baker. Elsie was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, her mother and father, and siblings, Dorothy, Jo, Olen, Jimmie and Claudine.

The family received friends on Wednesday, December, December 2, 2020 from 9AM until 10AM at the First Baptist Church of Justin, in Justin, Texas. Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church of Justin at 10:00 AM, following the visitation. Interment was held at Justin Cemetery in Justin, Texas

.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Justin
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Justin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
December 4, 2020
She will be truly missed.
Jennifer Clayton
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
Elsie was a precious person and a dear friend. I loved her! Roy lou
Roy Lou Reynolds
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved