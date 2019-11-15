Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Willowwood Church of the Nazarine
1513 Willowwood St
Denton, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Elton Wages
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elton Jay "Buddy" Wages


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elton Jay "Buddy" Wages Obituary
Elton Jay "Buddy " Wages

Elton Jay " Buddy " Wages born Aug.14 1945 in Olney, Texas. Passed away Oct. 3rd, 2019 age 74 in Denton, Texas

A long time employee at Metzler. BBQ.

Survivors: 3 sisters Vonnie Bennett, Vernnie Carr and Leona Baer. Long time friends Roy Metzier Family, Judy Ryan and Husband.

Preceded in death by wife Sabrina May Wages, parents John Alton and Ethel Leona Wages, four brothers and four sisters.

Memorial Service: Saturday Nov. 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Willowwood Church of the Nazarine. 1513 Willowwood St. Denton, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donate may be made to the Willowwood Church or The Home Shelter.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -