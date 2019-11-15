|
|
Elton Jay "Buddy " Wages
Elton Jay " Buddy " Wages born Aug.14 1945 in Olney, Texas. Passed away Oct. 3rd, 2019 age 74 in Denton, Texas
A long time employee at Metzler. BBQ.
Survivors: 3 sisters Vonnie Bennett, Vernnie Carr and Leona Baer. Long time friends Roy Metzier Family, Judy Ryan and Husband.
Preceded in death by wife Sabrina May Wages, parents John Alton and Ethel Leona Wages, four brothers and four sisters.
Memorial Service: Saturday Nov. 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Willowwood Church of the Nazarine. 1513 Willowwood St. Denton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donate may be made to the Willowwood Church or The Home Shelter.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019