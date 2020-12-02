1/1
Emilio Lopez (Popo) Gonzalez
1936 - 2020
Emilio Lopez "Popo " Gonzalez

Emilio Lopez "Popo" Gonzalez 84 of Denton passed away, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home. He was born in Robstown, Texas to Gumecindo and Elvira Lopez Gonzalez. He served in the US Army during the Korean War era.

He married Guadalupe "Lupe" Elizondo on May 23, 1960 in Roma, Texas. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They moved to Denton in 1964.

Popo and Lupe owned and operated Popo Y Lupe Hair Styling Center in Denton. Popo was a barber for over 40 years.

In August of 1995 Popo was ordained as a Deacon in the Catholic Church and served at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Popo was involved in several ministries to include: Jail ministry, Monsignor King Outreach Center for the homeless, Meals on Wheels, ICC youth, Nursing home and hospital visitations, and many others for the poor and those in need. Popo and Lupe were instrumental in coordinating the first Spanish mass for ICC.

Popo was involved in starting the local LULAC chapter beginning with an organization called Familias Unidas (Families United). The Gonzalez School for Young Children was named after Popo and Lupe and the University of North Texas named the HPS Joyce Ann Brown and Popo Gonzalez Scholarship in his honor.

A Vigil Service followed by a Rosary Service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 7PM. The Rosary will begin at 7:30.

A Funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Friday, December 4th at 11 am with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lupe Gonzalez, His son, Emilio Leo Gonzalez, his daughters, Anna Maria Camargo and Diana Lopez.

His Grandchildren: Melissa Guerra, Miguel Lopez, Marco Lopez, Moises Camargo, Macario Camargo, Maria Elena Camargo, Diego Gonzalez, Isabella Gonzalez, Olivia Gonzalez, Mateo Gonzalez.

His Great Grandchildren: Bobby Escovedo, Vicente Escovedo, Sophia Goudeau, Kimberly Lopez.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to The Monsignor Outreach Center, The HPS Joyce Ann Brown and Popo Gonzalez Scholarship or Immaculate Conception Youth Ministry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2020.
