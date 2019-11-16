|
|
Emma Grace Adams
Emma Grace Adams passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at her home in Denton, Texas. Born on January 14, 1922, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Joseph and Eugenia Bacher. In 1940, she married Shirly Nelson Adams in Hamilton, Ohio. He precedes her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Roger Adams; and three brothers, Joe Bacher, Raymond Bacher, and Fred Bacher.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are a daughter, Sylvia Joyce Shaver of West Tawakoni; two sons, Ernest Adams of Richmond, CA and Larry Joseph Adams of Sanger; six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Christ the Servant Luthern Church located at 2121 E. University Drive, Denton, Texas 76209, with Rev. John Bell officiating the services.
Service arrangements are with Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019