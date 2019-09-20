|
Emma Lee Buell
Emma Lee Buell, long time resident of the Good Samaritan Denton Village, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas in 1926 to the late Charles and Emma Fulwiler. She spent her early life on her family's ranch in Maverick County, Texas. Emma graduated from North Texas State Teacher's College (now the University of North Texas) in 1948, earning her Master's degree in Spanish language. She was married to the late Erwin C. Buell who died in 1979. She was fluent in Spanish and taught at both Baylor University and North Texas State College. Emma was keenly interested in the world and in politics. She supported many humanitarian causes. Emma is survived by many family and friends: three children, Barbara E. Buell of Tulsa Oklahoma, Bruce C. Buell of Solon Iowa, and Charles B. Buell of Davenport Iowa; sister-in-law Rose Ann Buell of Carrollton Texas; and beloved long-time friend Angela Juliet Sangmu of Denton Texas. Memorial services are pending.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019