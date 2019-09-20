Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Buell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Lee Buell


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Lee Buell Obituary
Emma Lee Buell

Emma Lee Buell, long time resident of the Good Samaritan Denton Village, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas in 1926 to the late Charles and Emma Fulwiler. She spent her early life on her family's ranch in Maverick County, Texas. Emma graduated from North Texas State Teacher's College (now the University of North Texas) in 1948, earning her Master's degree in Spanish language. She was married to the late Erwin C. Buell who died in 1979. She was fluent in Spanish and taught at both Baylor University and North Texas State College. Emma was keenly interested in the world and in politics. She supported many humanitarian causes. Emma is survived by many family and friends: three children, Barbara E. Buell of Tulsa Oklahoma, Bruce C. Buell of Solon Iowa, and Charles B. Buell of Davenport Iowa; sister-in-law Rose Ann Buell of Carrollton Texas; and beloved long-time friend Angela Juliet Sangmu of Denton Texas. Memorial services are pending.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.