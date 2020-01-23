|
|
Emmett Reese Baker
Emmett Reese Baker, 81, of Denton, Texas passed away surrounded by all his family on January 16, 2020. Emmett was born in Lake Jackson, Texas on January 28, 1938 to Henry and Lillian Baker. Emmett's excellence on the basketball court while in high school led him to Tyler Junior College where he played basketball for two years. From Tyler, he ventured to North Texas State University in Denton, Texas where he continued his college basketball career and earned his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education. His favorite memory about North Texas was getting to play basketball against NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson. Emmett would stay in the DFW area for the remainder of his life but he found his home in Ponder, Texas. Beginning his career as an educator in Ponder, he eventually went onto serve many additional communities as a teacher, coach, Athletic Director, Principal and finally Superintendent of Schools. Eventually finding his way back to the Ponder community he loved so dearly, he finished the last 10 years of his 35 years of service to children as the Superintendent of Schools for the Ponder Independent School District. After 35 years in the service of students, he retired from public school education in 1996. He soon began his second career by going back to The University of North Texas as an Adjunct Professor. He loved his time at UNT and touched so many lives while he was there. In addition to UNT, Emmett also spent his retirement years working with I-Teach Texas, which allowed him the opportunity to recruit, train, and mentor hundreds of additional educators into the field of education which he loved so much. He gave 56 years of his life to educating and helping others. He had a servant heart, believed in the power of education, and loved helping young people. His other love was watching his grandchildren compete in their sports. He was at every game or competition and was their biggest supporter. He also had a huge love for fishing!
Emmett was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lillian Baker, his daughter Andrea Baker, and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his wife Claudia, brother Winston Baker and his wife Casey and their children Jay and Kerri. Son Andy Baker and his wife Rebecca and their children Garrett, Shannon, and Connor. A daughter Angela Cross and her husband Whit and children Tyler and Tatum. A daughter Lisa Dorrell and her husband Gus and their children Dylan and Jake. A bonus daughter Kim and her husband Robert and children Brandon and Wesley. A bonus daughter Terri and her husband Danny and children Jessie and Jamie.
Visitation will be held at Flower Mound Family Funeral home on January 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on January 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Lewisville at 3:00 pm.
Emmett could not bear to see a child go without. He was always giving to make sure children had everything they needed.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Denton Public School Foundation. Money will be used to pay for students to have a hot lunch that cannot afford one and also help students and teachers in many ways.
Checks can be mailed to
Denton Public School Foundation
1307 North Locust Street
Denton TX 76201
Make sure to say it is for the Emmett Baker Memorial Fund
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020