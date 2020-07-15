EMOGENE HOUSEFuneral services for Dolores "Emogene" House, 87, longtime resident of Era and most recently Denton, are scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, at the Era United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Era Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home.Emogene passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 11, 2020 in Denton.Emogene was the consummate hostess - always welcoming and giving herself to care for others whether through her volunteer work in her church, the school system and community at large or through her role as the Era Postmaster.From a young age and throughout her life, Emogene loved and served her church through leading music, playing piano, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and a host of other activities. If there was a need, Emogene was there to fill it.As Postmaster, Emogene was given many awards and honors for her distinguished service. She was known throughout Texas as "Benjamin Franklin", a role she played with thousands of Texas school children teaching them about the history of the US Post Office and stamp collecting. A highlight for kids in Era was to visit the post office and get an inked rubber stamp on the hand from Emogene.Emogene's life was devoted to serving others. She served her community through the Era Community Improvement Club, the Era Volunteer Fire Dept., Era Booster Club, Era 4-H Club Sponsor, Era Cemetery Association, Era PTO, Era Water Supply, Eastern Star, Home Hospice of Cooke County and as a board member of the NCTC Foundation to name a few. She organized numerous community and class events, including the Era Centennial and Sesquicentennial celebrations. Again, if there was a need Emogene was there to help.Emogene was always involved in all aspects of her children's activities. She was an "adopted mother" to many of her children's friends, always opening their home to children that needed a place to stay after school. On many occasions, she would return home to find children that needed a place to stay for a few hours...they always knew they were welcome. Not only did she volunteer an enormous amount of her time, she never complained about the many additional hours of things she was "volunteered" for by her children and husband.Emogene's faith in her Lord, love of her family and the people around her guided her life. She will be very missed.Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Randy Robinson and daughter Karen House, all of Denton; nephew Craig Smith and wife Brenda of Mustang, OK; and a host of cousins and dear friends.Emogene was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jack E. House; parents Rawdon and Emma Smith; and brother James E. Smith.Pallbearers are Jim Alexander, Ike Stevens, Craig Smith, Mike Graves, Michael Selby and Daniel Bowles. Honorary pallbearers are Al Smith, G.C. Ellis and Harold Bowles.Memorial contributions may be made to the Era United Methodist Church or the Jack and Emogene House Scholarship Fund at North Central Texas College.You may sign the online register at