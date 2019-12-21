Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Directors
2025 West University
Denton, TX
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Directors
2025 West University
Denton, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Erlene Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erlene Frances Morales Johnson


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erlene Frances Morales Johnson Obituary
Erlene Frances

Morales Johnson

Erlene Frances Morales Johnson, 78, of Denton passed away on December 19, 2019 in Denton. She was born on September 06, 1941 to Santos and Trina (Villanueva) Morales in Pilot Point, Texas.

Erlene was a long-time active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and most recently worked as a program assistant for Texas Agrilife, retiring in 2012 after 22 years. She was involved with the Denton Garden Club for many years and the Eastern Star, where she had been a past Worthy Matron.

She married Marion Shirley Johnson in August of 1968 in Denton, Texas and they went on the have a daughter, Kimberly. She loved her many friends, including her besties, Carolyn Larson, Maggie Jover, Tricia Murphy, Mary Jo Babcock and Mauria Banducci.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Santos and Trina Morales and her sister, Rosemary Parker. Erlene is survived by her husband of 51 years, Marion Johnson, her daughter, Kimberly Johnson and her brother, Danny Morales. She is also survived by her besties, many friends and extended family.

Visitation will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-4:00 P.M with rosary being said at 2:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Tim Thompson officiating. Internment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to MD Anderson in Erlene's honor.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -