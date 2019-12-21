|
Erlene Frances
Morales Johnson
Erlene Frances Morales Johnson, 78, of Denton passed away on December 19, 2019 in Denton. She was born on September 06, 1941 to Santos and Trina (Villanueva) Morales in Pilot Point, Texas.
Erlene was a long-time active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and most recently worked as a program assistant for Texas Agrilife, retiring in 2012 after 22 years. She was involved with the Denton Garden Club for many years and the Eastern Star, where she had been a past Worthy Matron.
She married Marion Shirley Johnson in August of 1968 in Denton, Texas and they went on the have a daughter, Kimberly. She loved her many friends, including her besties, Carolyn Larson, Maggie Jover, Tricia Murphy, Mary Jo Babcock and Mauria Banducci.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Santos and Trina Morales and her sister, Rosemary Parker. Erlene is survived by her husband of 51 years, Marion Johnson, her daughter, Kimberly Johnson and her brother, Danny Morales. She is also survived by her besties, many friends and extended family.
Visitation will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-4:00 P.M with rosary being said at 2:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Tim Thompson officiating. Internment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to MD Anderson in Erlene's honor.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019