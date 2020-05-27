|
Ernest Ewart Robinson III
On May 22, 2020, Ernest Ewart Robinson III passed away at age 75. He was born in Plainview, Texas to Ernest and Velma Robinson II. He graduated from Plainview High School and attended University of North Texas in Denton, Texas, where he spent the rest of his life.
He began working at GTE Corporation in 1966 and spent 33 years as a dedicated, hard-working employee. He met the love of his life at GTE, and married Audrey Gardini in 1991. Ernest Robinson III is survived by his wife, Audrey, his son, Ernie Robinson IV, his 2 daughters, Lori Boyd and Jenny Parris, his sister, Regina Humphrey, his niece, Sara Smith, and 6 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, George Robinson.
Ernest Robinson III was an intelligent, kind-hearted, gentle man. He was slow to anger and quick to forgive. The only thing that might have him fired up was his beloved Dallas Cowboys. The friendships he made lasted a lifetime and filled his life with so many wonderful memories. Ernie was known to many as â€œcoachâ€. He was an amazing tennis player and his patient disposition made him an even better coach. He spent his early years in a boxing ring and his later years in a bowling alley.
The west Texas sayings, his signature hand gestures, and piercing blue eyes were some of his unique characteristics. He was an adamant reader, with new novels every month and the reading of the Dallas Morning News every morning. Although he was an animal lover of all kinds, his cats, Timmy and Mickey, were treated like royalty. His calm, worry-free personality made him the perfect guy to sit back, turn on some tunes, and have a beer with. As long as he had his dearest one by his side, he always knew things just have a way of working out. He will forever remain in the hearts he touched, as he will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held between 9am - 2pm, on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles- Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton, TX. An interment service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton, TX on Thursday, May 28th, at 3pm.
On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 27, 2020