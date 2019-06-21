Ernie "Terrell " Williams



Ernie "Terrell" Williams, 53, of Denton passed away on June 17, 2019 in Denton. He was born on March 28, 1966 in Carrollton, TX. to Leon and Dorothy (Franklin) Williams, Sr.



He was a graduate of the 1985 Class of Denton High School and had a long-time career at The Kroger Company for 35 years. Mr. Williams enjoyed spending time with his family, was a sports fan, and an avid Cowboys fan. He had a kind heart, a gentle spirit and loving smile.



Mr. Williams is survived by his children, Ashley, Michael, and Allison Williams, all of Georgia; and siblings Beverly Williams Everett (Denton), Leon Williams, Jr. (Buda) and Victor Williams (Lewisville). He is preceded in death by his mother and father.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1-3 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Church of God in Christ Church in Denton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.