|
|
Esperanza â€œHopeâ€ Chavez Escobedo
Esperanza "Hope" Chavez Escobedo, 72, of Sanger, was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Medical City Hospital in Denton.
Hope was born on July 26, 1947, in Robstown, TX to Luis and Marta (Tapia) Chavez. Her family legacy began with her marriage to Ernesto Serna Escobedo on November 19, 1966, in Robstown, TX. Hope helped to provide for her family by working at Victor Equipment for over 20 years. Hope was a faithful servant of GOD and she served wholeheartedly in her daily walk as she loved, nurtured, and led her family to the LORD. Hope will be missed by many, but she leaves a Legacy that will live for generations in the Love, Glory, and Service for our Lord and Savior.
Hope is survived by her husband, Ernesto Serna Escobedo of Sanger; sons, Richard Escobedo and his wife Janice of Sanger, Ray Escobedo of Sanger, Rene Escobedo and his wife Cheryl of Sanger, Roland Escobedo and his wife Rachel of Sanger; sister, Marta Chavez of Sanger; brother, Tomas Chavez and his wife Lupe of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Brice Escobedo and his wife Kinsey, Erin Hall and her husband Blake, Hayden Escobedo, Lauren Hardy and her husband Chris, Anthony Escobedo, Sydni Escobedo, Isabelle Escobedo; great-grandson, Hudson Hardy. She was preceded in death by her father and mother and her sister, Janie Zuniga.
A Celebration of Life and HOPE service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Sanger, TX.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 20, 2020