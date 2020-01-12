|
Ethridge Dueane "Bud "
Jennings
Ethridge Dueane "Bud" Jennings was born September 17, 1938 in Bartonville, TX to Roy Everett and Emma Laverne Jennings and passed away at Texas Health Presbyterian in Denton on January 9, 2020 at the age of 81. Bud lived in Denton with his wife Kay Jennings.
Bud was proud of the fact that he, his wife, son and daughter all graduated from the University of North Texas in Denton. Bud was an avid Mean Green Football fan and supporter and rarely ever missed a game. He loved his family dearly and was very proud of their accomplishments. He was a teacher and coach most of his life. He later worked at Denton State School until his retirement. Following retirement he worked part time for the Federal Emergency Management Agency National Processing Center.
Bud had an artistic side and painted several art pieces representing his love for animals and nature. He made and hand carved canes and walking sticks. He also loved birdwatching and feeding his birds.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, a son Rex Jennings of Raytown, MO, a daughter Lisa Jennings of Denton, a brother Brantley Jennings (Glenna) of Hurst, TX, nephews Randy Jennings of Plano, TX Brian Jennings of Watauga, TX, brother in law Mark Hansard (Betty) of San Antonio, nephew Bryce Hansard of Corpus Christi, several cousins, and his loving dog Callie and his granddogs Ellie, Sadie and Chewbacca.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of plants or flowers, If you wish to celebrate his life, please make a donation in his honor to UNT Mean Green Athletics https://one.unt/mgs or the Denton Animal Support Foundation dentonasf.networkforgood.com
