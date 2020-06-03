Evelyn Cordelia Hood
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Cordelia Hood

Evelyn Cordelia Hood passed away at her home in Denton on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born in Leon, OK on October 31, 1934 to Will and Lottie Russell. Evelyn married the late Joe Hood in October 1953 in Marietta, Oklahoma.

Evelyn retired from Moore Business forms. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.

Evelyn is survived by her sister, Doris Carlisle; daughters, Jo Wicks and husband Jim of Krum, Texas; Cheryl Key and husband Kent Key of Denton. Her grandchildren, Nathan Reed and wife, Marianne; Jordon Key and wife, Erin; Haley Key and four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Joe and grandson, Daniel Ryan Reed.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 5:30PM to 7:30 PM. Funeral services officiated by her nephew, Buster Russell will be held 2:00 PM Friday also at DeBerry's with interment following at Roselawn Memorial Park. Due to Covid, limited seating will be available at the DeBerry Funeral service. A graveside service will be open to family, friends and acquaintances.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved