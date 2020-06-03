Evelyn Cordelia Hood
Evelyn Cordelia Hood passed away at her home in Denton on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born in Leon, OK on October 31, 1934 to Will and Lottie Russell. Evelyn married the late Joe Hood in October 1953 in Marietta, Oklahoma.
Evelyn retired from Moore Business forms. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.
Evelyn is survived by her sister, Doris Carlisle; daughters, Jo Wicks and husband Jim of Krum, Texas; Cheryl Key and husband Kent Key of Denton. Her grandchildren, Nathan Reed and wife, Marianne; Jordon Key and wife, Erin; Haley Key and four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Joe and grandson, Daniel Ryan Reed.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 5:30PM to 7:30 PM. Funeral services officiated by her nephew, Buster Russell will be held 2:00 PM Friday also at DeBerry's with interment following at Roselawn Memorial Park. Due to Covid, limited seating will be available at the DeBerry Funeral service. A graveside service will be open to family, friends and acquaintances.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Evelyn Cordelia Hood passed away at her home in Denton on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born in Leon, OK on October 31, 1934 to Will and Lottie Russell. Evelyn married the late Joe Hood in October 1953 in Marietta, Oklahoma.
Evelyn retired from Moore Business forms. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.
Evelyn is survived by her sister, Doris Carlisle; daughters, Jo Wicks and husband Jim of Krum, Texas; Cheryl Key and husband Kent Key of Denton. Her grandchildren, Nathan Reed and wife, Marianne; Jordon Key and wife, Erin; Haley Key and four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Joe and grandson, Daniel Ryan Reed.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 5:30PM to 7:30 PM. Funeral services officiated by her nephew, Buster Russell will be held 2:00 PM Friday also at DeBerry's with interment following at Roselawn Memorial Park. Due to Covid, limited seating will be available at the DeBerry Funeral service. A graveside service will be open to family, friends and acquaintances.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.