On the morning of September 24th, Farris Dale Rogers died peacefully at home, surrounded by family.



Dale was born to Curtis and Oleta Rogers on May 5, 1934 in Sandyland, Arkansas. Dale enlisted in the Air Force after high school, where he learned to speak Spanish, Russian and German. After 4 years in the service, he enrolled in the University of Tennessee where he graduated with a degree in Physics. Dale then worked at IBM for an astonishing 48 years, loving every day.



On August 23, 1981, Dale married Jean Ellen and moved to Denton, Texas, where he would spend the remainder of his life.



A favorite pastime was Astronomy. He would put the telescope in the driveway for the neighborhood kids to look at the stars on Halloween, sharing his love with all that would listen. After the birth of his grandchildren, he found a way to share his pride in them in any conversation.



Dale is survived by his wife Jean Ellen, daughter Susan DiFranco and her husband John DiFranco and their children Nicholas DiFranco, Mia DiFranco and Kendall Stalder, son Tim Rogers and his partner Alice Power and their sons Alex Power and Benji Rogers, son-in-law Steve Nickman and his son, Donald Nickman. Dale was preceded in death by his daughter Elke Nickman and his sister Sue Allen.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dale's name to the American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55415.





