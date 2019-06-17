Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Fay Weber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark’s Catholic Church
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Weber


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fay Weber Obituary
Fay Weber

Fay Weber, 82 of Denton, Texas passed away on June 12, 2019 in Denton, Texas. She was born on January 12, 1937 in Colbert, OK to Othenile and Doris (Weger) Clark. Fay married the love of her life John G. Weber in 1958.

Fay is survived by her husband of 60 years, John George Weber, daughter, Kathleen M. Weber, sons, Robert D. Weber, Thomas G. Weber, sister, Grace Hattabaugh, brothers, Thomas Clark, Harold Clark, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Othenile and Doris Clark.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. with Rosary said at 7:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.at St. Mark Catholic Church in Denton, TX with Father Kyle officiating. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now