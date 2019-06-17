|
|
Fay Weber
Fay Weber, 82 of Denton, Texas passed away on June 12, 2019 in Denton, Texas. She was born on January 12, 1937 in Colbert, OK to Othenile and Doris (Weger) Clark. Fay married the love of her life John G. Weber in 1958.
Fay is survived by her husband of 60 years, John George Weber, daughter, Kathleen M. Weber, sons, Robert D. Weber, Thomas G. Weber, sister, Grace Hattabaugh, brothers, Thomas Clark, Harold Clark, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Othenile and Doris Clark.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. with Rosary said at 7:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.at St. Mark Catholic Church in Denton, TX with Father Kyle officiating. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 17, 2019