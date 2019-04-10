Faye Anna Mitchell



Faye Anna Mitchell, 95, of Justin passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Denton. She was born on November 11, 1923 in Dallas, Texas to Pete and Edna Shurley. She was married to the love of her life William E.H. 'Doc' Mitchell of Justin. He preceded her in death.



Faye and her husband Doc worked side-by-side on a farming operation in Justin. She spent many years helping to nurture their land and family to what it is today.



She is survived by her sons, Pete Mitchell and wife Sheron of Justin, Bill Mitchell and wife Cheryl of Justin. Grandchildren Matthew Mitchell and wife Leslie, Travis Mitchell and wife Chessie and Jordan Doughty. Great-granddaughters, McKenna and Aubree Mitchell and Katie Peterson and great-grandson, Callaway Mitchell.



She is preceded in death by her husband, William E.H. 'Doc' Mitchell and her parents.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6-8 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A graveside service will be held at Sowers Cemetery in Irving, Texas on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Pastors Scott Brown and Tim Stephens officiating.



In lieu of flowers please make a charitable contribution to the Justin Volunteer Fire Department in Justin, Texas. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary