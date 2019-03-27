Forest Marshall Cummings



Forest M. Cummings, loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and friend passed away peacefully at his home in Corinth on March 16. He was 90 years old. A resident of Richardson, Texas, for 54 years, he moved to Corinth in 2016 so he could live close to his wife of 68 years after she suffered a stroke and to be nearer his son and daughter-in-law in Denton.



He was born in Crawfordsville, Ind., on January 23, 1929, the only child of Marshall and Ruth Cummings. Following his graduation from high school in 1946, he proudly served in the U.S Navy from 1946-50 as an Electronics Technician 2nd Class. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended Purdue University and received a BAEE in 1953.



He married the former Sue F. Kline in December, 1950, in Crawfordsville, Ind. After graduating from college, he accepted a job with Collins Radio Co. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1952. He and his family transferred to the company's offices in Richardson in 1962. He later worked for E-Systems for five years before retiring. For more than 50 years he was an active Amateur Radio operator with the call signal W5LQU.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Mike.



He is survived by his wife, Sue, and son, Randy (Vicki) Cummings of Denton. His step-grandchildren include Ryan Appleton (Stacey), Ross Appleton (Heather) and Lindsay Cavanaugh (Tom), all of Denton. He is also survived by seven great grandchildren as well as niece Marla Gladwin and nephew Scott Redden, both of North Little Rock, Ark., and nephew Mark Redden of Clearwater, Fla.



The family would also like to express its heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the wonderful staffs at Autumn Oaks of Corinth and the El Dorado Retirement community in Richardson for the love, support and friendship they provided him the last six and a half years.



He was a member of the Spring Valley Methodist Church in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Spring Valley Foundation at SVUMC, 7700 Spring Valley Road, Dallas, Texas, 75254.



A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, April 1, at 12:30 pm, in the Wildwood Chapel at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary