Frances L. Magana
Frances L. Magana, 92, of Krum passed away on April 5, 2019 in Corinth. She was born on July 24, 1926 in Nort, Texas to Narcarillo and Dolores Luna. She married Angel Magana in 1946.
Frances was a loving mother, grand-mother and great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting.
She is survived by her daughters, Dolores Ritz and husband Joe of Denton, Lydia Jobe of Gainesville, Texas, Mary Winborn and husband Chuck of Alabama, sons, Jose Angel Magana of Krum, and Manuel Magana of Sanger, nineteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Angel, daughter, Blanca Wortman, mother and father, sisters Pauline Chavez, Bernadine Antu, brothers, Thomas Luna and Demitri Luna.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, from 2-4 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors, on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Eakins Cemetery in Ponder, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019