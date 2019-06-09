Frances Vivian Perry



"Pat" Guyer



Frances Vivian Perry "Pat" Guyer, age 99, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 3, 2019. She was born to Frank Skains Perry and Mary Maybelle Lowe Perry on September 28, 1919 in Gorman. TX. She was preceded in death by her husband John Harris Guyer, her father and mother, two brothers, Vaughan Lowe Perry, Conway Frank Perry and one sister Mary Louise Perry Shiver and son-in law, Dr. J. Neil Admire. She is survived by three children, Patricia Sharon Guyer Walters McGill (Ken), Ronald Perry Guyer (Madeline) and Rebecca Joan Guyer Admire. Grandchildren are David Michael Walters, M.D., John Matthew Walters and Jane Norwood Guyer Fajita, Lisa McGill Druebert, Amanda Marie McGill Klingele, Parry Admire and Kirk Admire. Great grandchildren are Alli Kate Walters, Grayson Guyer Walters, Natalie Grace Walters, Haydin Perry Walters, Graham Harrison Walters, Matthew James Walters, Luke Hollingsworth Walters, Elizabeth Ann Walters, Paloma Vivian Fajita, Talea Rose Fujita, Christian McGill Druebert, Mariah Bohlen Admire, Sophia Margaret Admire, Sydney Louise Admire and many nieces and nephews.



Pat graduated from Austin High School where she was a State tennis champion. She attended the University of Texas and received her bachelor degree from Texas Wesleyan University. She received her Maters degree from Texas Womans University. She was extremely involved with her grandchildren and was an avid bridge player. She was active in her church and visited shut-ins her entire adult life. Pat and Johnny traveled for many years including Europe and Southeast Asia.



Pat began her teaching career in Pampa, TX where she met John Guyer. They were married December 19, 1941. Their Superintendent was Chester O. Strickland who guided them to Denton, TX where they were both dedicated to the DISD from 1946 until their deaths. Athletics was a big part of their life. They were passionate about the Denton High School Broncos all activities including Drama, Choir, Band where Johnny taught, coached and was the Principal. She taught second grade at Sam Houston and Frank Borman Elementary.



After Guyer High school was built, she became the ultimate Wildcat fan. She attended dramatic productions, concerts of band, orchestra and choir. She delighted in the Guyer students and provided male and female scholarships each year as well as adding to the Endowed Guyer Family Scholarship at Denton Public School Foundation. She had a loving and generous heart and was loved by many.



Mrs. Guyer was a woman of great faith and was a member of First United Methodist for 73 years.



Visitation is Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 to & 7:00 pm at DeBerry Funeral Home and Funeral Service is on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Main Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church at 201 S. Locust, Denton.



The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Guyer Family Scholarship for students with the Denton Public School Foundation.