Francis "Frank " Bertovich
Francis "Frank" Bertovich, 73, of Providence Village, Texas passed away with his wife by his side on July 21, 2019 in Denton, Texas. He was born on July 11, 1946 to Matthew and Teresa Bertovich in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
Frank was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School in Pennsylvania and a graduate of North Texas State University (UNT), Denton, Texas. Frank enjoyed a long career with the State of Pennsylvania in the environmental sciences until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia of Providence Village, son, Lee T Bertovich of Pennsylvania, brothers, Matthew A. Bertovich and Eric Bertovich, sisters, Carol Golden, Rosemary Hardy, Ita Bertovich, Teresa Cunningham, and his grandchildren Kayla, Travis, and Gage.
A rosary will be said on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton, Texas. A Mass will be held following the Rosary at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Denton, the or .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 28, 2019