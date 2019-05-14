Home

Francis Kral
Francis Paul (Fran) Kral


2019 - 1939 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis Paul (Fran) Kral Obituary
Francis (Fran) Paul Kral

Francis (Fran) Paul Kral was born on April 5, 1939, in Minneapolis, MN to Frank and Alvina Kral. He grew up in Montgomery, MN and attended school there. After high school he joined the Army Reserves and farmed for a time before he started to work for Green Giant. In 1973 he was transferred to Denton, TX, where he spent the rest of his life.

He was a generous man and was always there to help anyone in need. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, where he volunteered a lot of his time helping with charity events and Bingo. A favorite hobby of his was fishing. After retiring from Green Giant, he delivered flowers for Denton Florist.

He is predeceased in death by daughter, Laurie Kral, and significant other, Janel Dunn Baker. He is survived by daughter, Kathy Luca, of Wake Forest, NC, and grandson, Cody Howdeshell, of Decatur, TX.

A rosary prayer service is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the chapel of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton. A funeral mass will begin immediately after the rosary at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be at St. Thomas Cemetery in Pilot Point Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 14, 2019
