Rev. Dale Branum
The Rev. Frank Dale Branum, 84, a retired Presbyterian minister and landscape designer who was a lifelong advocate for human rights, world peace, and stewardship of the Earth, died peacefully Aug. 10, 2019 at his Denton home after several years of declining health.
Dale was born July 19, 1935 in Ardmore, Oklahoma, the fourth son of Burnice DeWitt Branum and Irene Stark Branum. He graduated from Ardmore High School in 1953, where he was an honor student, played varsity football, ran track, directed student theatrics, and hosted a classical music radio show.
He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1957 from Trinity University in San Antonio. Dale called his 1955-56 Presbyterian Junior Year Abroad at the American University in Beirut, Lebanon, followed by service at Christian missionary camps in Europe, "mind-opening experiences" that inspired him to become a minister, and fostered his lifelong passion for peace, justice, and kinship with all peoples of the Middle East.
Dale served as assistant pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Rockford, Illinois the summer of 1959 and as Danforth Foundation assistant chaplain at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont in 1959-1960. He completed his Master of Divinity degree at McCormick Theological Seminary of Chicago in 1961 and served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Holden, Missouri 1961-65.
In 1966, Dale moved to Denton to join United Campus Ministry, a collaboration among Methodists, Presbyterians and Catholics that served North Texas State and Texas Woman's universities. From the outset, his campus ministry included elements of social justice and ecological stewardship.
Dale was instrumental in creating the Burning Bush Coffeehouse. Over 10 years at three different locations, university students gathered at this mythical place for live jazz and folk music, art, drama, dance, rap sessions and teach-ins. Progressive country musician Ray Wylie Hubbard and jazz trumpeter and composer Marvin Peterson, later known as Hannibal Lokumbe, were among many talented artists who played the Burning Bush early in their careers.
Dale opposed the Vietnam War, yet was a stabilizing influence. He both urged students to practice nonviolence and persuaded Denton law enforcement to permit peaceful protests. As part of the Denton Draft Counseling Service, Dale used American Friends Service Committee materials to train counselors who assisted hundreds of young men.
During the 1970s, Dale started the Free University of Denton, which offered non-credit courses for university students and local residents. He co-founded the Denton World Hunger Committee and helped organize several EarthWise fairs - Earth Day-affiliated community events.
During a sabbatical year in 1971-72, Dale took graduate courses in theology and world religions at Claremont College in Claremont, California. He returned to Denton and continued as a campus minister until 1978, when Dale's ministry shifted to seeking home-grown solutions to global food, environment and energy crises.
In 1979 Dale established TLC Landscapes Company, one of the first in North Texas dedicated to organic practices. For more than 30 years, the company used biological pest control, native plants and water conservation to create hundreds of beautiful North Texas yards and gardens. Dale preached stewardship of the Earth via: his mini-courses at the University of North Texas; his "Growing Organic" column in the Denton Record-Chronicle; articles in "Living Natural First" magazine; his public-access television show, "Exploring Nature In Your Own Back Yard;" and educational talks at public schools, gardening clubs, and community organizations. He was certified as a Master Gardener and Texas Master Naturalist by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Dale was a founding member of the non-profit Denton County ArkWork, which advocated for environmental stewardship, appropriate technology and ecological lifestyling, was a co-founder of the Denton Organic Society, and an early member of Citizens for Healthy Growth.
Dale loved classical, jazz and folk music and well-reported news. He had a fine tenor singing voice and a sonorous speaking voice. One of his children's fond memories is their father reading them classic bedtime stories and improvising mini-plays using stuffed animals as characters.
Dale married Frances Jean Kotowski on Oct. 25, 1980. Dale and Jeannie, a self-taught horticulturalist, were partners in business, being grandparents, caring for aging relatives, and enjoying a blessed adventure for 39 years.
Dale is survived by: his wife, Jeannie, of the home; children from his first marriage, Diana Branum Leone of Kalaheo, Hawaii, Sarah Kay Branum of Richardson, Martha Anne Blake of Denton, Valerie Grissom of Corinth, and Paul Andrew Branum (Lisa) of Alexandria, Virginia; former wife Kay Branum of Denton; grandsons J.D. Grissom of Corinth, Ty Grissom of Bothell, Washington, and Alexander Blake of Aubrey; nephews Robert R. Branum of Edmond, Oklahoma and Jon Jones (Stephanie) of Bryn Mawr, California; nieces Elise Daniel (Bill) of Oklahoma City, Patrice Branum of Edmond, Oklahoma, Jill James of Las Vegas; Joy Riggs (Roger) of Las Vegas; cousins-in-law Dr. Richard McCartney of San Antonio, Kathleen McGowan (Joe) of Henderson, Nevada, and Mary McCartney of San Antonio; lifelong friends Bill Chapman and Fred Chapman Jr. of Ardmore; Ernie Burkett (Becky) of Heath, whom Dale loved as a younger brother; Paul Tunnell, of Denton, whom Dale loved as a son; and friends in the Ardmore High Class of 1953.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers Donald Lee Branum, Kenneth Royce Branum, and Billy Joe Branum; parents-in-law Alex and Frances Kotowski; and cousins-in-law Francine and John Sexton.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or Bread for the World.
As a final act of service, Dale willed his body to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019