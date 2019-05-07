Reverend Frank Richard Martin



Reverend Frank Richard Martin, 78, born December 31, 1940 in Port Huron Michigan went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 4th, 2019. He served the body of Christ as Pastor, Teacher, Associate, and Evangelist since his call to the ministry in 1960.



Richard is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Linda Lilley Martin of 9 years, his 3 children from his first marriage to Karen Sue Martin: Scott Richard and wife Lona of Ponder, TX; Leslie Faith and husband Brian of Denton, TX; and Michael David and wife Darla of Corinth, TX. He will also forever be remembered by his 9 grandchildren: Dana, Christopher, Melissa, Jennifer, Blake, Luke, Micah, Miles, and Mac, along with 11 great-grandchildren.



Richard leaves behind 3 wonderful and caring sisters: Gloria Ayers of Port Huron, MI; Linda Beach of Gainesville, TX; and Cheryl Deater of Sherman, TX.



He is proceeded in death by his parents Frank M. and Claudia L. Martin, his daughter Teri Lynn who went home to be with Jesus in 1971 at the age of 10, and his wife of 49 years, Karen Sue who passed in 2008.



The memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 10:30 am at Rancho De La Rocha located at 2459 Blackjack Rd W, Aubrey, TX 76227. It will be casual attire and will be outdoors weather permitting. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peace of the Rock Ministries: P.O. Box 51, Aubrey Texas 76227. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from May 7 to May 8, 2019