Franklin D. â€œFrankâ€� AtkinsonFranklin D. â€œFrankâ€� Atkinson, 87, of Denton, Texas passed away on July 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Jesse and Minnie Atkinson on June 19, 1933He married Murlene Landers on April 11, 1953. She preceded him in death on September 24, 1987. He married Joyce Wooten on June 17, 1989.He was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Denton, Texas and was the Circulation Manager for the Denton Record Chronicle for 20 years. He was also a member of the Unity Masonic Lodge #1242 in Borger, Texas.He is survived by his wife, Joyce, sons; Dru Atkinson and wife Gina, Alan Atkinson and wife Brenda. Terry Wooten and wife Linda, Tommy Wooten and wife Darla, Tracy Wooten and wife Jill, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.He was preceded in death by his two infant sons, Brian and Ronald Atkinson and his mother and father.The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5-7PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Highland Baptist Church in Denton, Texas on Friday, July17, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.