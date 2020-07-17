1/1
Franklin D. (Frank) Atkinson
1933 - 2020
Franklin D. â€œFrankâ€� Atkinson, 87, of Denton, Texas passed away on July 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Jesse and Minnie Atkinson on June 19, 1933

He married Murlene Landers on April 11, 1953. She preceded him in death on September 24, 1987. He married Joyce Wooten on June 17, 1989.

He was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Denton, Texas and was the Circulation Manager for the Denton Record Chronicle for 20 years. He was also a member of the Unity Masonic Lodge #1242 in Borger, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, sons; Dru Atkinson and wife Gina, Alan Atkinson and wife Brenda. Terry Wooten and wife Linda, Tommy Wooten and wife Darla, Tracy Wooten and wife Jill, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his two infant sons, Brian and Ronald Atkinson and his mother and father.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5-7PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Highland Baptist Church in Denton, Texas on Friday, July17, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Highland Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
July 16, 2020
Scott & Becky Greenman
Friend
July 16, 2020
Joyce, Dru and Alan, I am so sorry to hear of Franklins passing! I am so thankful for the special friend he was to my dad and my family!! It was always a joy to be around him!!
Much love for him and to all your families!!
Debbie and Todd Lee
Debbie Lee
Friend
July 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Franklin was a wonderful person it was a pleasure and honor to know him.
Gidget Lane
Friend
July 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Jane Toomer
July 15, 2020
John Allen
Friend
July 15, 2020
My heart goes out to Joyce Terry and Brenda, I am so sorry for you all and the families loss. Frank was a great man and very kind hearted. My prayers to the family
Jan Smithers
Friend
