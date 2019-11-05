Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Franklin Nix
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Hwy 720 just east of Hwy 380
Franklin D. "Cotton" Nix


1933 - 2019
Franklin D. "Cotton" Nix Obituary
Franklin D. "Cotton " Nix

Franklin D. "Cotton" Nix 86 of Lake Kiowa passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital-Plano. He was born March 11, 1933 in Aubrey to Arthur Lee Nix and Ruth Alyne (Howell) Nix. He married Joyce Armstrong in 1956.

The longtime Denton native had a hand in local sports for decades, and after designing and building Denton High's baseball field more than 50 years ago with his own hands, Cotton was honored on March 17, 2015, in a pregame ceremony to rename Bronco Field to Cotton Nix Field.

Cotton's baseball journey lead him from a baseball player at Denton High School to its head coaching position and later to a second career as a professional scout for several teams including the Texas Rangers, the Houston Astros, and the San Diego Padres. He also held the head basketball coaching position at Denton High School for many years.

Cotton taught and coached for 33 years in Irving, Denton, and Little Elm school districts. He met his future wife Joyce while both attended the former North Texas State University. Joyce taught for 25 years in the Denton Independent School District at Lee Elementary and Newton Rayzor Elementary.

Cotton retired from scouting in 1990 and moved to Lake Kiowa to play golf and catch crappie. Eventually both sons and their families moved to Lake Kiowa to join in the fun.

The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Tuesday evening from 5-7:00 p.m. for visitation. The family has requested that memorials be made to the Cooke County United Way.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Hwy 720 just east of Hwy 380 in Denton County, Rev. Sam Redfearn will officiate.

Cotton is survived by his wife, Joyce Nix; sister-in-law, Jean Flanagan; sons, David Nix and wife Nancy; Mickey Nix and wife Lorene; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019
