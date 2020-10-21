Fred C. Purser



Fred C. Purser, 95 and 9 months, passed away October 17, 2020, in Decatur, Texas. He was born January 16, 1925, in Hebron, Texas, to Warren Decob Purser and Mary Letisha Purser, nee Arnold.



Visitation: Sunday, October 25, 2020,



5-7 PM Whites Funeral Chapel, Springtown



Funeral Service: Monday, October 26, 2020, 1 PM, Springtown Church of Christ



Interment: Springtown Cemetery



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anna Laura Walker; brothers, Charlie Purser, James Purser and Jack Purser; half-sisters, Rubye Gower and O'Dell (Curley) Beasley; half-brothers, Lawrence Purser and Elbert Purser; great-grandson, Marcus Beaty.



He was the last of nine children. He lived in Kaufman County until seven years old. His family then moved to Lewisville, Texas, where he attended school and in Lake Dallas as well. Fred dropped out of school in the seventh grade but was so proud that he went back to school in his 40's to get his G.E.D.



Fred enlisted in the U. S. Navy at age 17 and served a little over 8 years through WWII and Korea, seeing action in several invasions. He was a carpenter in the Navy working on the damaged ships. He served with great pride and honor. Later in his life he attended over twelve Navy reunions for WWII vets that served together in the Solomon Islands. They strived to remember all the fun times they had together, not the war.



Fred was extremely proud of being a Navy veteran and had so many friends all over the U. S. with lots of good stories about their time together. He was proud to have the opportunity to go on Honor Flights to New Orleans and Washington, D.C.



Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Brenda Newby Purser; three daughters, Barbara Kay Pyle (John), Judy Ann Purser and Marilyn Sue Beaty (Norman); son, Thomas Fred Purser (Cheryl) and Adopted Daughter and Caregiver, Michelle Billingslea; grandchildren, Lori Benton (Jerry), Donna Smith (Paul), Cindy Pradier (James), Kristi Robinson (Billy), Keith Beaty (Karen), Michael Purser (Amy), Nicole Hill (Michael) and Crystal Brownlow (Cory); 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; several nieces and newphes; many wonderful friends and neighbors.



Pallbearers: Keith Beaty, Michael Purser, Forrest Purser, Matt Beaty, Dustin Gonzales, Alex Gonzales, Mike (Jr.) Hill and Rob Poage.



Honary Pallbearers: Joe Esslinger, Joe Row, A.J. Clinton, Norman Beaty, Vernon Newby and Mike Hinjosa, Garry Wilson.





