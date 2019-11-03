Home

Fred Riney
Fred C. Riney


1942 - 2019
Fred C. Riney Obituary
Fred C. Riney

Fred C. Riney, 77 of Flower Mound passed away Thursday night, October 31, 2019 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound. He was born January 9, 1942 in Denton to L.D. and Frances (Stover) Riney.

Fred is survived by his wife Kathleen Riney of Flower Mound, daughter, Casey Lynn Axelson, Kelly Ann Riney, Christy Riney, sons, Rayford Phillip Riney, Robert John Koller, brother, Dennis Riney and wife Beverly and 8 granchildren.

Funeral services are pending with DeBerry Funeral Directors.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
