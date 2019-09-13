|
Fred Wayne Pollard
Fred Wayne Pollard, 63, of Gordonville, Texas was called to his eternal home on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Fred was born on June 10, 1956 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Gerald Grant and Mary Ann (Mitchell) Pollard. He married Jane Elizabeth Merlyn on May 29, 1974. He enjoyed his time on the lake; he loved boating, fishing, golfing and riding dirt bikes. Above all else, he loved his family tremendously.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Pollard, son, Christopher Pollard and wife, Melissa, son, Cory Pollard and wife, Cristina, son, Sean Pollard and wife, Frances, mother, Mary Ann Pollard, brother, Steve Pollard and wife, Linda and grandchildren, Anissa, Ryan, Aubre, Addyson, Sophia, Luke, and Haley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Pollard and daughter-in-law, Allison Pollard.
Memorial services honoring Fred will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019