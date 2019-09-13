Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 Hwy. 377 North
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 Hwy. 377 North
Whitesboro, TX 76273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Wayne Pollard


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Wayne Pollard Obituary
Fred Wayne Pollard

Fred Wayne Pollard, 63, of Gordonville, Texas was called to his eternal home on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Fred was born on June 10, 1956 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Gerald Grant and Mary Ann (Mitchell) Pollard. He married Jane Elizabeth Merlyn on May 29, 1974. He enjoyed his time on the lake; he loved boating, fishing, golfing and riding dirt bikes. Above all else, he loved his family tremendously.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Pollard, son, Christopher Pollard and wife, Melissa, son, Cory Pollard and wife, Cristina, son, Sean Pollard and wife, Frances, mother, Mary Ann Pollard, brother, Steve Pollard and wife, Linda and grandchildren, Anissa, Ryan, Aubre, Addyson, Sophia, Luke, and Haley.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Pollard and daughter-in-law, Allison Pollard.

Memorial services honoring Fred will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.

To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now