Services DeBerry Funeral Home 2025 West University Denton , TX 76201 (940) 383-4200 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM FBC Justin 402 West 8th Street Justin , TX View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM FBC Justin Resources More Obituaries for Freddie Wilkerson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Freddie Layne Wilkerson

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Freddie Layne Wilkerson



After over 88 years on earth, the Lord called Freddie Layne Wilkerson from his home in Justin to his home in heaven on April 30, 2019.



Layne was born on December 6, 1930 at home in Justin, Texas to Cleber and Lura (Rhodes) Wilkerson. They were surprised to have Freddie Layne and his twin brother Eddie Wayne join the family that day! Layne grew up in Ponder and Justin. He played basketball in Ponder. In high school, he met Bonnie Earles who became his bride on July 30, 1949. Layne and Bonnie were married for almost 67 years before her passing. Together, they raised two daughters, Phyllis and Susan.



The family moved from Ponder to Justin on May 5, 1969, and have been an active part of the community ever since. Layne worked at the Justin Seed Company for 20 years until his retirement in 1990. In his retired life, he enjoyed being a member of the National Fishing Lure Collector Club (NFLCC), attending rodeos, "antiquing" with Bonnie, and being a part of the Trailblazer Choir at FBC Justin. In an unofficial capacity, he managed a fine group of domino players that he met with regularly at his "office." Layne was a member of the Justin Masonic Lodge and an honorary member of the Justin Volunteer Fire Department. He also served 50 plus years as a deacon in the Baptist Church.



In his life, he prioritized "3 Fs": Faith, Family and Friends, and although they never made the actual list, he also quite enjoyed Fishing and Food! He lived out his Faith daily and trusted that Jesus had a plan for his life. He was a man of earnest prayer even unto his final days. He loved his Family and especially treasured time with his 7 great grandchildren. As evidenced by the photographs all over his home, his family was never far from his thoughts! Layne never met a stranger and was willing to strike up a conversation with anyone he encountered. He valued Friends and spent considerable time showing his love through acts of service, sharing a laugh or offering encouragement. The love he showed to those around him came from an overflow of Jesus's love for him. Layne believed in giving God the glory and trusting Him in all circumstances.



The family he affectionately referred to as "his people" are left behind with memories of his generous heart, his sense of humor and his love. He is Daddy to daughter Phyllis Neely of Justin and daughter Susan Snow (Jimmy) of Georgetown; Grandaddy to grandchildren, Corrie Searight (Ryan) of Georgetown, Dana Perrin (Michael) of Justin and Josh Snow (Katie) of College Station; Great Grandaddy to great-grandchildren, Clara Layne, Reid and Chase Searight, Leyton and Landri Perrin, and Julia and Layne Snow.



Preceding him in death are his beloved wife, Bonnie, twin brother Wayne and sister, Mary.



A time of visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 6-8 pm at FBC Justin, 402 West 8th Street, Justin, TX. A "Homegoing Celebration" will be held on Friday, May 3 at 10 am at FBC Justin.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Layne by making a donation in his name to the Justin Volunteer Fire Department, P O Box 613, Justin, Texas 76247 or the building fund at First Baptist Church, Justin, P O Box 309, Justin, TX 76247.