DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Gail McLain
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Gail Braughler McLain


Gail Braughler McLain Obituary
Gail Braughler McLain

Gail Braughler McLain, 84, of Denton, passed away May 1, 2019 in Denton, Texas. She was born on July 09, 1934 in Indiana, PA to Bert and Dessie Stewart Braughler.

In 1952, she married H.M. "Mac" McLain in Indiana, PA. Gail retired from GTE and FEMA, but she never really stopped working. She worked as a sitter of elderly folks and sold AVON for pin money.

This loving mother is survived by her children, Jacqueline Perkins, and husband, Marvin, of Sanger, TX; Sandy McDowell, and husband Larry, of Paris, TX; Brenda Sugarman, and husband Randy, of Little Elm, TX; Karen Salo, and husband Jouni, of Espoo, Finland; Roger McLain, and wife, Rachel, of Krum, TX. Sisters; Dorothy Hankinson of Sulphur Springs, AR and Yvonne Orr of Indiana, PA. Brother, Butch Braughler, of Clymer, PA.

She was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Jonathan and Joshua Perkins, Alicia LeGrand, Bart and Bryan Bacon, Stephanie and Amanda Sugarman, Tiffany Crisp, Andrew McLain, and Reino Salo.

She had 14 great-grandchildren, lots and lots of nieces and nephews, and many friends who were loved like family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters: Jean Mibroda and Kay Braughler, and one brother, Jack Braughler.

The family received friends at DeBerry Funeral Home on Friday, May 03, 2019 from 6-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be in the DeBerry Funeral Chapel Saturday, May 04, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 4, 2019
