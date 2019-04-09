Gail G. Kline



Gail G. Kline, 66, of Lewisville, TX passed away Thursday April 4th, 2019 at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.



Gail was born May 18, 1952 at Scott Air Force Base, IL to Chester and Patsy Ruth Gorton. She graduated from Denton High School in 1970 and then from Texas Women's University with a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Nursing in 1974. Gail then served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1977. She began her civilian career in 1978 as a NICU nurse at Medical City Dallas. She worked at MCD for 16 years and then went to work at RHD in 1994. She worked at RHD for 16 years and then began working at Presbyterian Hospital of Flower Mound in 2010. Gail ended her 40-year career taking care of critically ill neonates at PHOFM.



Gail married Michael Jack Kline in 1976 in Denton, TX. Gail was the loving mother to Kristin Kline Arthur and Scott Kline. She was known as "Grammy" to her 3 loving grandchildren.



Gail is survived by her husband, Michael Kline of Denton; daughter, Kristin Kline Arthur; son, Scott Kline; brothers, Bob Gorton and Rick Gorton; and 3 grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral services will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. The family will receive friends from 1:30p-2p prior to the service. Pallbearers will be her son, Scott Kline, brother, Bob Gorton, brother-in-law, Tim Kline, nephew, Preston Kline, nephew, Zach Gorton, and Glenn McBride.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Gail's name to March of Dimes.