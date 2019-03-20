Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Water Edge Fellowship
Belz Road
Sanger, TX
View Map
Gala Joy Parker Alred


Gala Joy Parker Alred Obituary
Gala Joy Parker Alred

Gala Joy Parker Alred passed from this life into eternal life with Jesus Christ on March 19, 2019. Gala was born in Pilot Point, TX., July 18, 1934. She married her High School sweetheart, James Robert "Bob" Alred, on July 11, 1952.

They resided in the Mountain Springs area of Valley View since 1976. She attended schools in Pilot Point, Wichita Falls, Denton and Dallas. Her employment was in the capacity of Clinical and Administrative Medical Assistant. Gala was employed by Dr. Harry McClendon, M.D. for many years. She worshipped with her family of believers at Gates of Zion Messianic Jewish Church, formerly located in Aubrey.

Gala was founder of Chariot of Prayer Ministry (John 17:21-24); and Way Out There Ministry (1 Peter 2:9); Portrait Artist / Photographer; Author of three books, short stories, songs and poems, titled an Impression by Gala.

Gala is survived by her daughter, Julie Alred, Linda Fox & husband Bill, six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, five nieces, three nephews, as well as their spouses and children. Also, many spiritual sons and daughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Alred, son, Davie Bob Alred, parents, Elbert & Lelah Morrow Parker, brother, Dr. Clement Cordell Parker and sister, Marcella Morrows Hale.

Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Water Edge Fellowship on Belz Road in Sanger, Texas with Rev. John Benedict officiating. Interment will follow at Pella Cemetery, near Forestburg, TX.

In lieu of flowers, she requested any donations be sent to Freedom House, c/o Jeremy Adams, P.O. Box 51166, Denton, TX 76206.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
