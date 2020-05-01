|
Garrett Webb Goin
Garrett Webb Goin, 21, of Denton Texas, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born June 5, 1998 to parents Cheryl Rainey and G.W. Goin. Garrett was born and raised in Denton Texas and graduated from Denton High School in 2015, alongside his big sister McKenzie. Garrett was the middle sibling of 4 and while he loved his big sisters very much, he loved being his little brothers best friend and hero. Garrett was known for his infectious laugh, luminating smile, and unmatchable personality. Garrett was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all. Garrett enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, working at his father's family ranch in Throckmorton, playing with his dog Rocko, and being the life of the party, no matter the situation. Garrett best expressed his captivating and beautiful mind through his art and writing. Garrett is survived by his mother, Cheryl Rainey, of Denton Texas; Father, G.W. Goin of Throckmorton, Texas; Sister, Lindsay White ( and husband Jason) of Waxahachie, Tx; sister, McKenzie Goin, of Denton Texas and brother, Colt Goin, of Denton Texas; Girlfriend, Kirsten and dog, Rocko, of Dallas Texas; Grandparents Don & Paula Rainey, of Denton, along with Giles Goin Sr, of Valley View, and Margaret Huie of Sulphur Springs. Garrett loved being "Funcle Garrett" to his 2 nephews, Hayden White and Knox Hagey, who will miss him immensely. Garrett is also survived by his Uncle Billy & Aunt Leslie, Uncle Jeff & Aunt Carrie, Aunt Sheri & Uncle Alex, Aunt Brittani, Uncle James, Aunt Cristina Holloway & husband David, Aunt Gayla and Uncle David; Cousins, Lauren David & husband Steven, Bailey Payne, Maddison Goin, Gates Goin, Carson Goin, Ethan Chavarria, Seth Ford, Corinna Holloway, and second cousin Ella David.
In Lieu of flowers the family is asking donations be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 1, 2020