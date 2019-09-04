|
Gary â€œBoogieâ€ Ivan Smith
Gary "Boogie" Ivan Smith, 73, of Krum, Texas passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1946 in Williamson, West Virginia to Clarence Smith and Thelma Elswick.
Gary is survived by his wife Lois Smith of Krum, daughter, Angel Todd of Denton, sons, George Shoop and girlfriend Ashley Ellison of Krum, Matthew and wife Brandi Smith of Krum, sister Deborah Parker of Ohio, grandsons, George Shoop III, Tim Todd, Shane Walters, Blake Smith, Carson Nelson, granddaughters, Linzy Walters, Chris-Ann Smith and Madalynn Shoop along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his Mamaw Reed, parents, Clarence Smith and Thelma Elswick, sister, Brenda Farley, brother, Bruce Elswick and son Christopher Smith.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019 also at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019