Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Gary Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
DeBerry Funeral Directors
2025 West University
Denton, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Directors
2025 West University
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Ivan "Boogie" Smith


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Ivan "Boogie" Smith Obituary
Gary â€œBoogieâ€ Ivan Smith

Gary "Boogie" Ivan Smith, 73, of Krum, Texas passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1946 in Williamson, West Virginia to Clarence Smith and Thelma Elswick.

Gary is survived by his wife Lois Smith of Krum, daughter, Angel Todd of Denton, sons, George Shoop and girlfriend Ashley Ellison of Krum, Matthew and wife Brandi Smith of Krum, sister Deborah Parker of Ohio, grandsons, George Shoop III, Tim Todd, Shane Walters, Blake Smith, Carson Nelson, granddaughters, Linzy Walters, Chris-Ann Smith and Madalynn Shoop along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his Mamaw Reed, parents, Clarence Smith and Thelma Elswick, sister, Brenda Farley, brother, Bruce Elswick and son Christopher Smith.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019 also at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now