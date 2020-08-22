Gary Lynn Chandler



Gary Lynn Chandler was born June 24, 1960 and passed away at his home in Denton, Texas August 14, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife of 43 years and their children. Gary was a very humble and simple man, as well as a hard worker.



He is survived by his wife Tammy Chandler, his daughter Mary Elliott and her husband Mike Elliott, Daughter Angie Cofer and her husband Milton Cofer, Son Johnny Chandler and his Fiance Miriam Klein, and daughter Mandy Chandler. He was preceded in death by his mother Almeta L. Chandler, his in-laws, and his sisters, and several brother-in-laws who were more like brothers. Gary is also survived by lots of grandchildren who loved him dearly and two great grandkids. He was a loving husband, dad, and papa; who is going to be tremendously missed by many. Fly high your work here is done.



Join us for a memorial in his honor at Mulkey Mason (705 N. Locust St. Denton, TX 76201) on Sunday, August 30th from 2-4pm.





