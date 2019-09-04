|
Gary Philip Christopherson
Gary Philip Christopherson, age 78, of Denton passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Denton, TX. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Clifford and Phyllis Faye (Jackson) Christopherson. He served in the US Navy. Gary married Cheryl Ann Pazino on October 1, 1966. He retired from Cray Research.
Visitation Sunday, September 8th, 2019 from 4 - 6:00 p.m. at the home of daughter Jill and husband Erik, 2018 Emerson Lane, Denton, Texas 76209.
Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Argyle, TX.
Gary is survived by his wife Cheryl Ann Christopherson, daughters, Jill Marie and husband Erik Herbst, Joy Dione and husband Rodney C. Brown Jr., brothers, Richard Lee Christopherson and wife Lynn, David Lee Christopherson and wife Betsy and blessed with six grandchildren.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019