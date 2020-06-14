Gary (Pete) Riney
Gary (Pete) Riney, 72 of The Colony, TX passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 in The Colony TX. He was born May 10, 1947 in Pilot Point, TX to Leroy (Bud) Riney and Bessie (Sherek) Riney. He grew up in Pilot Point and graduated from Pilot Point High School in 1965. Pete attended Richland College in Richardson while working as an electronic sales representative. Pete married Sheron Foster on August 9, 1969 in Farmers Branch, TX. They were married for 50 years. Pete served in the United States Army for two years (1966-1968). He served one year in Vietnam.
He loved playing football in high school. He enjoyed taking vacations in Estes Park, CO and Red River, NM with his family in their RV trailer. One of his favorite places to camp was Glen Rose, TX listening to Bluegrass music and visiting with all the campers that were there every weekend. He loved watching his grandson Grayson play baseball and soccer. He always had jokes to tell and enjoyed being with his friends and family. Pete looked forward to meeting with his buddies at Larry's Restaurant for coffee.
Pete is survived by his wife, Sheron; two sons, Chris Riney and girlfriend Sherri of Carrollton, TX and Jason Riney and wife Teresa of The Colony, TX; grandson, Grayson Riney of The Colony, TX; two step-grandsons, Zane Harris and wife Maddiey and their four children of Temecula, CA and Lucas Guerrero of The Colony, TX; brother, Nathan Riney and wife Kathy of Sadler, TX; sister-in-law, Donna Morris of Lake Dallas, TX; nephew, Chad Riney of Pilot Point, TX; nieces, Ammie Bell and husband Matt of McKinney, TX, Nature Miller and husband Chris of Pilot Point, TX, and Jennifer Jamen and husband Brett of Highland Village, TX; great-nephews, Mason and Kellen Bell, Dalton and Jesse Miller, and Will and Ben Jamen; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Bessie; brother, Curt Riney; sister, Marilyn Riney; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, Pete wished that you donate to your favorite charity.
A private graveside service for the Bud and Bessie immediate family only will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.