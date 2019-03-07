Gary William Smith



Slidell ~ Gary William Smith, 84, went to the arms of our Lord on Monday March 4, 2019, in Denton, TX, after a brief illness.



Funeral is 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Ridin' for the Brand Cowboy Church in Sanger with burial in Slidell Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.



Roger Marsh will officiate.



Gary was born on September 1, 1934, to Linton and Odele (St. Aubin) Smith in Midland, Michigan. He graduated from Traverse City High School in 1954. Gary was united in marriage to Elenor June Wyman on September 3, 1955, in Midland, Michigan. He worked as a bricklayer and stonemason for over 50 years. Gary loved horses and in the earlier days he participated in rodeos. Recently you could find him playing the mandolin on Saturdays with the Saturday morning bluegrass jam at the courthouse on the square in Denton. On Sunday mornings he played the mandolin for the Branded Hearts Band at Ridin' for the Brand Cowboy Church in Sanger. He will be missed by his family and his bluegrass friends and his church family.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elenor June Wyman Smith of 49 years; his infant daughter; his brother, Linton E. Smith, and his sister, Myrna Smith Eyre.



Gary is survived by his three loving daughters, Alice Haddon and husband Bill of Denton, Laurie Marshall and husband Vernon of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Brenda Fox and husband John of Palmer, Alaska; his grandchildren, Crystal, Tommy, Katie, and John David; his great-grandchildren, Kaden, Cooper, Kreece, Joshua, Gabriel, Gideon, and Rhett; extended family, Laura of the home, her children and grandchildren. Gary is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary