Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coker-Hawkins Funeral Home
405 E Main St
Decatur, TX 76234
(940) 627-5959
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coker-Hawkins Funeral Home
405 E Main St
Decatur, TX 76234
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ridin' for the Brand Cowboy Church
Sanger , TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary William Smith


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary William Smith Obituary
Gary William Smith

Slidell ~ Gary William Smith, 84, went to the arms of our Lord on Monday March 4, 2019, in Denton, TX, after a brief illness.

Funeral is 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Ridin' for the Brand Cowboy Church in Sanger with burial in Slidell Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

Roger Marsh will officiate.

Gary was born on September 1, 1934, to Linton and Odele (St. Aubin) Smith in Midland, Michigan. He graduated from Traverse City High School in 1954. Gary was united in marriage to Elenor June Wyman on September 3, 1955, in Midland, Michigan. He worked as a bricklayer and stonemason for over 50 years. Gary loved horses and in the earlier days he participated in rodeos. Recently you could find him playing the mandolin on Saturdays with the Saturday morning bluegrass jam at the courthouse on the square in Denton. On Sunday mornings he played the mandolin for the Branded Hearts Band at Ridin' for the Brand Cowboy Church in Sanger. He will be missed by his family and his bluegrass friends and his church family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elenor June Wyman Smith of 49 years; his infant daughter; his brother, Linton E. Smith, and his sister, Myrna Smith Eyre.

Gary is survived by his three loving daughters, Alice Haddon and husband Bill of Denton, Laurie Marshall and husband Vernon of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Brenda Fox and husband John of Palmer, Alaska; his grandchildren, Crystal, Tommy, Katie, and John David; his great-grandchildren, Kaden, Cooper, Kreece, Joshua, Gabriel, Gideon, and Rhett; extended family, Laura of the home, her children and grandchildren. Gary is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now