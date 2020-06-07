Gaye Coleman BridgesGaye Coleman Bridges, 90, passed away on May 22, 2020 in Corinth, Texas. She was born in Mart, Texas, on November 8, 1929, to Hill and Eva (McElhaney) Coleman. After spending her childhood in Ben Hur, Athens and Dallas, Texas, Gaye's family moved to Denton in 1945 so she and her sister, June, could later attend what was then known as North Texas State College. She graduated with honors in three years with a double major in Biology and Psychology then worked as a teacher for a year in Fairy, Texas, for Oilwell Supply in downtown Dallas, and for the Texas Employment Commission in Denton until her children were born. While commuting by bus to work in Dallas from Denton, Gaye developed a crush on her husband-to-be, Charles Bridges. After she invited him to a picnic with her friends and family at Lake Lewisville, they started dating and fell in love and married on September 11, 1954. They remained devoted to each other until his death.In 1957, Gaye and Charles moved into the contemporary home they designed and had built in Shady Shores. They lived there until they moved into assisted living in 2016. A voracious reader, Gaye was the founder of the Lake Cities Library in 1975 and continued her work with the library until her retirement. On the library's 30th anniversary in 2005, she was honored as a Home Town Hero in recognition of her many years of service and dedication. Despite serious physical challenges in her later years, Gaye remained positive and was known for her grateful spirit, her love of animals of all kinds and her love of classical music, which could frequently be heard emanating from her assisted living apartment.Gaye was predeceased by her husband, Charles, in 2018, and their son, Coleman, in 2007. She will be missed by her sister, June Cate, daughter, Sylvia Morgan, son-in-law, Jeff Morgan, numerous nieces, a nephew and former long-time neighbors and dear friends, Frank and Judy Graham.The family is grateful to the staff at Autumn Oaks Assisted Living in Corinth for their attentive care and compassion.Gaye will be interred at the Owens Family Cemetery in Athens, Texas.