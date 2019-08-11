Home

George Steck
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
George Herbert Steck


1960 - 2019
George Herbert Steck Obituary
George Herbert Steck

George Herbert Steck, 59, of Denton, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Justin, Texas, after a long and hard fought illness. He was born on March 11, 1960 to George and Jeannette Steck in St. Louis, Missouri. George attended Sikeston Senior High School and Southeast Missouri State University. He married the love of his life, Sandra "Sandy" Elaine Steck in 1996 in Denton and spent the next 23 years doing his best to make her happy.

He most recently worked for Kroger in Denton. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jeannette.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 P.M. Monday, August 12, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors.

George is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Elaine Steck of Denton, father, George D. Steck and sister Sara Love of Sikeston, Missouri, sister Mary Lassiter (Frank) of Midway, Kentucky, and Pamela Steck of Denton, as well as niece and nephews Mary Beth Niehaus, Daniel Love, Brice Love, and Ben Lassiter.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Denton Humane Society. The family would also like to thank the staff at Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, Texas for their care and support.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
